Tri County Friendship Foundation Charity Golf Tournament

On 7 November 2026, the Riverside Golf Course, located in San Antonio, TX, will host our Capstone fundraising event to benefit the Tri-County Foundation Scholarship. This golf tournament is open to all personnel, spanning across tri-county area and as far as Dallas to Houston. Our foundation team would consider it an honor if you would participate in our tournament as a golfer or an honorary golfer.

The foundation benefits students enrolled at colleges and universities in the local area. Your contribution will lend critical support to local students and their families with a legitimate financial need for education. Because of your generosity, the endowment can continue invest in worthy young scholars who, despite financial constraints, are already having a positive impact in our very own community. It would be an honor if you were to partner with us and become a Friendship Sponsor to help provide needed financial assistance to our young men and women in our local area pursing a higher education. If you are interested in any of our other sponsor package options, they are provided on the back of this page. If you decide to donate as an honorary golfer instead, for every gift of $100/ golf ball, you can become an honorary golfer. In recognition of your gift, we will have one of our golfers play a ball in your honor. If our golfer hits a hole-in-one with your ball, we will give you a $100 gift card.

Our foundation scholarship committee is ready to answer any questions you may have, so please feel free to contact us at the number below. For your records, our not-for profit 501c3 EIN is available at your request. We thank you in advance for your time and consideration, and we look forward to hearing from you soon.