China, Glassware, Collectibles, Jewelry, holiday items, Small appliances and electronics, select furniture, kitchenware, home décor & more.

Trash and Treasure Sale St. Mark Women's Guild 1602 Thousand Oaks Dr. Bldg. 14 - Event Ctr. Fri. Dec. 4 8a-3:30p Sat. Dec. 5 8a-4p Sun. Dec. 6 8a-2:30p (1/2 Price Sunday)

St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church

08:00 AM - 02:30 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.