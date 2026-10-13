Trash and Treasure Sale - St. Mark Women's Guild
Trash and Treasure Sale - St. Mark Women's Guild
Trash and Treasure Sale
St. Mark Women's Guild
1602 Thousand Oaks Dr. Bldg. 14 - Event Ctr.
Fri. Dec. 4 8a-3:30p
Sat. Dec. 5 8a-4p
Sun. Dec. 6 8a-2:30p (1/2 Price Sunday)
China, Glassware, Collectibles, Jewelry, holiday items, Small appliances and electronics, select furniture, kitchenware, home décor & more.
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
08:00 AM - 02:30 PM, every day through Dec 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
The St. Mark's Women's Guild
St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church
1602 Thousand Oaks Dr.San Antonio, Texas 78232