View the photo exhibit "Divine Identity" at the Trans Day or Remembrance Memorial hosted at Travis Park United Methodist Church.

Join us for the Trans Day of Remembrance Memorial to celebrate, mourn, and remember those individuals who died due to anti-trans violence. "Divine Identity", a photo exhibit celebrating queer folx of faith will be on view during the memorial on Friday, November 20 from 6pm-9pm.

The Trans Day of Remembrance memorial is hosted by The San Antonio Gender Association (SAGA), San Antonio Public Library, and Travis Park United Methodist Church will have a resource fair, memorial walking path, open mic, vigil, and reading of the names. There will also be a quiet space with counselors available for anyone who needs a quiet space or someone to speak to during this very emotional event.

The exhibit will be on display from October 10- November 30 at Travis Park United Methodist Church. You can also see the exhibit at the Closing Reception on Sunday, November 22 from 3-5:30pm.

Viewable during exhibit hours:

Sundays 9am-2pm | 4:30pm-7pm.

Or by appointment:

Call (210) 226-8341 ext. 333

Email experience@travispark.org

Thank you to The San Antonio LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce for sponsoring the artist reception. This exhibit has been supported by Independent Arts & Media and the IWMF Lauren Brown Fellowship. Divine Identity is fiscally sponsored by Independent Arts & Media, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to building community through media and the arts.