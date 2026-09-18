Tragedy & Triumph by Alamo City Symphony Viva

Alamo City Symphony Viva presents "Tragedy & Triumph," the third concert of the 2026-2027 season featuring two monumental works of the orchestral repertoire. Experience the raw power and emotional depth of Sibelius' Symphony No. 1 in E Minor alongside the beloved Violin Concerto in E Minor by Mendelssohn, performed by Concertmaster Brendan Speltz.

Sunday, November 15th, 2026 at 4:00 PM at Travis Park Church.

Senior, Student and Military discounts available. Tickets available at AlamoCityArts.org.