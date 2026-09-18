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Tragedy & Triumph by Alamo City Symphony Viva

Tragedy & Triumph by Alamo City Symphony Viva

Alamo City Symphony Viva presents "Tragedy & Triumph," the third concert of the 2026-2027 season featuring two monumental works of the orchestral repertoire. Experience the raw power and emotional depth of Sibelius' Symphony No. 1 in E Minor alongside the beloved Violin Concerto in E Minor by Mendelssohn, performed by Concertmaster Brendan Speltz.

Sunday, November 15th, 2026 at 4:00 PM at Travis Park Church.
Senior, Student and Military discounts available. Tickets available at AlamoCityArts.org.

Travis Park Church
Tickets range from $10-$30
04:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alamo City Arts
210-369-8311
https://www.alamocityperformingartsassociation.com/
Travis Park Church
230 E Travis St.
San Antonio, Texas 78205
(210) 226-8341
https://travispark.org