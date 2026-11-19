Traditional Christmas Celebration
Traditional Christmas Celebration
Make Christmas memories with us! 🎄✨🧣
Bring the whole family out for a little holiday magic! Enjoy some festivities and a special visits from Santa! 🎅
Enjoy:
- 🎈 Balloon Art
- 🎨 Face Painting
- 🌶️ Chili
- ☕ Hot Wassail
- 🎅 Visits with Santa
- 📸 Santa Photos
- 🚂 Red Choo Choo Train (Every Weekend!)
❤️ The best part? All proceeds will be donated to the San Antonio Children's Shelter, helping make a difference in the lives of children in our community. 🏡
Come celebrate the season, make memories, and give back! 🎁
#ChristmasFamilyFun #HolidayMagic #SanAntonio #SeasonOfGiving
Milberger's Landscaping & Nursery
Free
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Milberger's Landscaping & Nursery
210-497-3760
Milbergersnursery@gmail.com
Milberger's Landscaping & Nursery
3920 N Loop 1604 E San Antonio, TX 78247San Antonio, Texas 78247
210-497-3760
Milbergersnursery@gmail.com