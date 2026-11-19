Make Christmas memories with us! 🎄✨🧣

Bring the whole family out for a little holiday magic! Enjoy some festivities and a special visits from Santa! 🎅

Enjoy:

- 🎈 Balloon Art

- 🎨 Face Painting

- 🌶️ Chili

- ☕ Hot Wassail

- 🎅 Visits with Santa

- 📸 Santa Photos

- 🚂 Red Choo Choo Train (Every Weekend!)

❤️ The best part? All proceeds will be donated to the San Antonio Children's Shelter, helping make a difference in the lives of children in our community. 🏡

Come celebrate the season, make memories, and give back! 🎁

#ChristmasFamilyFun #HolidayMagic #SanAntonio #SeasonOfGiving

