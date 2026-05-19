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Tracey Rose Exhibition Walkthrough + Reception

Tracey Rose Exhibition Walkthrough + Reception

Join Ruby City for a special celebration of the work of Tracey Rose with an exhibition walkthrough led by Ruby City Director Elyse A. Gonzales. Offering insight into Rose’s multidisciplinary practice and the drawings on view, the walkthrough will explore themes, context, and conceptual frameworks that shape the exhibition, inviting visitors to engage more deeply with the work.

Following the walkthrough, guests are invited to a reception to connect and reflect on the exhibition with music by Strawberry Jams, light bites by Sweet Yams, and complimentary drinks. MOVE Texas will also be on site offering voter registration and resources, inviting visitors to participate in civic processes that impact arts and cultural spaces in our communities.

SAT 6.6.2026

2–3PM Walkthrough | 3–5 PM Reception

150 Camp Street

Always free.

Ruby City
FREE
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Ruby City
2107817180
rguthmiller@rubycity.org
http://rubycity.org

Artist Group Info

Tracey Rose
Ruby City
150 Camp Street
San Antonio, Texas 78204
210-227-8400
visit@rubycity.org
https://rubycity.org/