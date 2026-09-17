TPR's Mix It Up Hosted by Bridgehead IT at The Hoppy Monk

Mix It Up with Bridgehead IT at The Hoppy Monk

Thursday October 1st from 6-8 pm

Join us on October 1st as we connect and mingle with Bridgehead IT at The Hoppy Monk.

This October, the scariest thing shouldn't be your cybersecurity.

Come help kick off Cybersecurity Awareness month!

Enjoy great drinks and food, good company, door prizes and peace of mind that your business is protected around the clock.

No tricks. Just treats.

Enjoy appetizers, drinks, door prizes, along with fun themes surrounding October, which is not only Spooky Season but Cybersecurity Awareness month.

Mix It Up Business Mixers are one of the many benefits for TPR Business Members.

You can get more info and sign up as a business member here: https://support.tpr.org/a/business-and-professional-membership