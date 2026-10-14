Together: Four Hands, Two Voices, Many Stories
Together: Four Hands, Two Voices, Many Stories
NVC Music Faculty Recital
Dr. Minkyung Lee & Guest Artists
Four artists come together for an evening celebrating the artistry, character, and imagination of composers whose music continues to connect performers and audiences across generations. Soprano Dr. Minkyung Lee, baritone Dr. Phillip Hill, and pianists Prof. Rick Rowley and Dr. Eun Joo Fierro bring their individual voices and musical perspectives to a program spanning Monteverdi, Mozart, Poulenc, Carlisle Floyd, Donizetti, Granados, and Gershwin.
Attendees are invited to attend a reception sponsored by Friends of the Arts at Northwest Vista after the performance.
Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Northwest Vista College Fine and Performing Arts Department
Artist Group Info
Dr. Minkyng Lee
Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
3535 N. Ellison DrSan Antonio, Texas 78251
210-486-4527
NVC-Palmetto@alamo.edu