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Together: Four Hands, Two Voices, Many Stories

Together: Four Hands, Two Voices, Many Stories

NVC Music Faculty Recital
Dr. Minkyung Lee & Guest Artists

Four artists come together for an evening celebrating the artistry, character, and imagination of composers whose music continues to connect performers and audiences across generations. Soprano Dr. Minkyung Lee, baritone Dr. Phillip Hill, and pianists Prof. Rick Rowley and Dr. Eun Joo Fierro bring their individual voices and musical perspectives to a program spanning Monteverdi, Mozart, Poulenc, Carlisle Floyd, Donizetti, Granados, and Gershwin.

Attendees are invited to attend a reception sponsored by Friends of the Arts at Northwest Vista after the performance.

Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Northwest Vista College Fine and Performing Arts Department
http://alamo.edu/nvc

Artist Group Info

Dr. Minkyng Lee
https://www.alamo.edu/nvc/academics/programs/fine-and-performing-arts/music/
Palmetto Center for the Arts at Northwest Vista College
3535 N. Ellison Dr
San Antonio, Texas 78251
210-486-4527
NVC-Palmetto@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/nvc/news-events/pca/