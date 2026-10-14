Together: Four Hands, Two Voices, Many Stories

NVC Music Faculty Recital

Dr. Minkyung Lee & Guest Artists

Four artists come together for an evening celebrating the artistry, character, and imagination of composers whose music continues to connect performers and audiences across generations. Soprano Dr. Minkyung Lee, baritone Dr. Phillip Hill, and pianists Prof. Rick Rowley and Dr. Eun Joo Fierro bring their individual voices and musical perspectives to a program spanning Monteverdi, Mozart, Poulenc, Carlisle Floyd, Donizetti, Granados, and Gershwin.

Attendees are invited to attend a reception sponsored by Friends of the Arts at Northwest Vista after the performance.