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Tobin Library Halloween Carnival

Tobin Library Halloween Carnival

The Tobin Library will hold it's Halloween Carnival this year with a showing of Hocus Pocus, carnival games, face painting and balloon animals by the Jolly Joey''s and snacks. There will also be crafts and tarot readings. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Tobin at Oakwell Library
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 12 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Tobin at Oakwell Library
2102079040
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Tobin-Library
Tobin at Oakwell Library
4134 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, Texas 78209
2102079040
rhonda.woolhouse@sanantonio.gov
mysapl.org