“THIS IS A PATH. It’s mine. It’s ours.” is a two-artist exhibition by Max Mayfield and Shelby Criswell that traces our experience as a long-term couple navigating a new health reality, expressed through text and symbol-based paintings.

This show is held in recognition of National Epilepsy Month

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SECOND SATURDAYS

This opening will be during the Second Saturdays Artwalk at the 1906 Arts Complex in the Lone Star area of Southtown. This show is at Angry Girl Studios, which is the only upstairs gallery at 1906.

PARKING

There is plenty of free parking in the lot across the street from 1906 S. Flores, in the lot behind Freight, and street parking.

ACCESSIBILITY

The 1906 art complex has wheelchair ramps and sidewalks. Unfortunately, the upstairs gallery for this show is not wheelchair accessible, as the complex has no elevator. The only access to Angry Girl Studios is by stairs.

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ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Max Mayfield (she/her) is a hobbyist crafter from San Antonio, TX, who recently turned to art as therapy. She was diagnosed with Focal Motor Epilepsy in the spring of 2026. This is her first exhibition.

Shelby Criswell (they/them) is a multidisciplinary artist and graphic designer from San Antonio, TX. Their work has been exhibited statewide at Contemporary at Blue Star, Witte Museum, McNay Museum, San Benito Cultural Arts Department, and Bullock Texas State History Museum. They have completed residencies with Willow House in Terlingua, Southtown Art Gallery in San Antonio, the UTSA AIR Program, and Ghost Ranch in New Mexico.

Max and Shelby met in college in Santa Fe, NM, and have been together since February 2015.

