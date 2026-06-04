TheyDream Film Screening with Filmmaker William D. Caballero

Ruby City and MonteVideo invite the community to a special screening of THEYDREAM, a deeply personal documentary by filmmaker William D. Caballero exploring grief, memory, and the transformative power of art. Drawing from two decades of mixed-media filmmaking, Caballero interweaves animation, archival footage, and intimate family conversations to trace his Puerto Rican family’s experience navigating loss, identity, and healing.

Centered on the death of his grandmother Isolina, the film follows Caballero and his mother as they use filmmaking and animation to revisit family memories and creatively reconnect with loved ones who have passed. Through handmade imagery, vulnerable conversations, and collaborative acts of creation, THEYDREAM reflects on how art can help process grief, preserve stories, and rebuild connection across generations.

Rooted in themes of dreaming, remembrance, and creative transformation, the film resonates with Ruby City’s commitment to art as a vital force for reflection, connection, and shared human experience.

Prior to the screening, Caballero will join for a conversation and audience Q&A discussing the making of the film and the role of creative practice in navigating memory and loss.

Free and open to the public.