The Wednesday Junk Journal Drop In (Session 2)

Want to unplug and spend some time working on your art or junk journal? Then join us at Spare Parts for the Junk Journal Drop In.

Bring your supplies and your journal! Basic supplies like scissors, ink pads, and glue will be available. Everyone who attends gets an ephemera pack to help get them start or get out of a creative rut!)

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.