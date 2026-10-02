Welcome to The Trademark Lab!

A Hands-On Trademark Workshop for Entrepreneurs, Creators & Small Business Owners Led by a Trademark Attorney

Bring your laptop and get ready to dive into the exciting world of trademarks.

The Trademark Lab is an educational, interactive event where you'll learn how to protect your brand and navigate common trademark challenges.

By the end of the educational workshop you’ll:

Learn whether your business name is trademark-ready

Conduct your own, guided preliminary trademark search

Understand the basics of the filing process

Know when you should, and shouldn’t, DIY

Network with other San Antonio entrepreneurs

Whether you're a creator, entrepreneur, or just curious, this is the place to be. Join Attorney Brantley, the Fine Print Lawyer, and get hands-on tips, real talk, and plenty of behind-the-scenes insights.