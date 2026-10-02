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The Trademark Lab

The Trademark Lab

Welcome to The Trademark Lab!
A Hands-On Trademark Workshop for Entrepreneurs, Creators & Small Business Owners Led by a Trademark Attorney

Bring your laptop and get ready to dive into the exciting world of trademarks.
The Trademark Lab is an educational, interactive event where you'll learn how to protect your brand and navigate common trademark challenges.

By the end of the educational workshop you’ll:

Learn whether your business name is trademark-ready
Conduct your own, guided preliminary trademark search
Understand the basics of the filing process
Know when you should, and shouldn’t, DIY
Network with other San Antonio entrepreneurs
Whether you're a creator, entrepreneur, or just curious, this is the place to be. Join Attorney Brantley, the Fine Print Lawyer, and get hands-on tips, real talk, and plenty of behind-the-scenes insights.

500 6th
Free
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

J Brantley Law, PLLC
2107422435
jbrantley@jenniferbrantleylaw.com
J Brantley Law, PLLC
500 6th
500 6th Street
San Antonio, Texas 78215
https://www.500sixth.com/