The Spare Parts Drawing Club with Britt

Want to work on your drawing skills or your drawing projects in a community setting? Then join artist Britt Tucker for an evening of sketching, drawing, snacks, and great conversation.

Snacks and supplies will be on hand; participants are welcome to bring their own supplies and projects. There will be a focused drawing project people can work on if they'd like, but it's not required. Group will meet once a month going forward!

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.