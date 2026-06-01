The Spare Parts Block of the Month - Blocks 1 and 2

PLEASE READ THE CLASS DETAILS CAREFULLY!

Join us for an afternoon of hand-sewing and scrappy quilt block creation. Following the pattern for a beginners lap quilt top, we'll spend one Sunday afternoon a month working on a different block. Blocks are easy to assemble and perfect for anyone who hasn't ever quilted before, using a *very simple* hand sewing technique. Lap quilt blocks will be made with scraps, with a large variety to chose from. 9 blocks will be created and the last few months will be dedicated to finishing your quilt top. Participants should be able to finish two scrappy quilt squares a session.

All 9 blocks will be on display at the Center's register area; each will be marked with the month and the name so it's clear which block will be featured during the month's session.

All materials provided and participants will receive a template set each month along with a storage bag for their creations. There will be irons and ironing pads available for use during class. Please feel free to bring your preferred needles/thread (but it will be on hand for those who need it). This will be a (random) scrappy quilt - no block will be the same; participants are welcome to bring their own fabric if they prefer a more uniform look.

This is a HAND SEWING class.

The blocks will be in this order:

Blocks 1 and 2 - Stripes and 9 Patch (June)

Block 3 - Picture Window (July)

Block 4 - 1/2" square Triangle 4 Patch (August)

Block 5 - Hourglass 4 Patch (September)

Block 6 - Lattice (October)

Block 7 - Flying Geese Zig-Zag (November)

Block 8 - Sawtooth Star (December)

Block 9 - Friendship Star Variation (January)

This will be a longer Sunday afternoon session to allow time for hand sewing. Participants are welcome to bring their own beverages and non-messy snacks.

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Tickets must be purchased online at least 12 hours before the workshop. No walk-ins. Space is limited. Tickets are non refundable so please plan accordingly before purchasing. Please have email confirmation / ticket readily available upon arrival. Children under the age of 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Attendees may bring non messy snacks and drinks in sealable containers. Please note that photographs will be taken throughout this workshop. These may be used by Spare Parts for marketing and publicity in our publications, on our website and in social media or in any third party publication. Please contact us at workshops@spsatx.org immediately if you have any concerns or if you wish to be exempted.

This workshop is eligible for NEISD Teacher's Choice continuing Education Hours. To obtain a certificate please ask a team member for one during the workshop.