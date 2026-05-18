THE SIX - Curtain Up Cancer Foundation

THE SIX is an unforgettable show that honors the extraordinary lives of people touched by cancer. This year, in celebration of our 10th anniversary, we are throwing it back to some of the greatest stories of years' past. Join us for a vibrant mix of storytelling, song, and dance, performed by professional actors, singers, and dancers, as we celebrate love, resilience, hope, and the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Founded in 2017, Curtain Up Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization that provides healing art therapy experiences for anyone affected by cancer.

Tickets may be purchased online. VIP lounge seats and tables are still available