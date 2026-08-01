The Shops at La Cantera Adoption Event

Ready for a retail refresh with a side of rescue? Upgrade your outing at The Shops at La Cantera during our ‘Paws and Shop’ Adoption Event! Browse the boutiques, enjoy the outdoor vibe, and fall in love with SNIPSA’s irresistible adoptable pups and kittens. It’s the ultimate shopping spree… where your best find won’t fit in a bag! Find us at the Center Court under the Heritage Tree, right next to P.F. Changs.

Saturday, August 15th

10. A.M. - 2 P.M.

The Shops At La Cantera

15900 La Cantera Pkwy

VOLUNTEER: http://www.snipsa.org/volunteer