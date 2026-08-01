The Shops at La Cantera Adoption Event
The Shops at La Cantera Adoption Event
Ready for a retail refresh with a side of rescue? Upgrade your outing at The Shops at La Cantera during our ‘Paws and Shop’ Adoption Event! Browse the boutiques, enjoy the outdoor vibe, and fall in love with SNIPSA’s irresistible adoptable pups and kittens. It’s the ultimate shopping spree… where your best find won’t fit in a bag! Find us at the Center Court under the Heritage Tree, right next to P.F. Changs.
Saturday, August 15th
10. A.M. - 2 P.M.
The Shops At La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Pkwy
VOLUNTEER: http://www.snipsa.org/volunteer
The Shops at La Cantera
Adoption costs may vary.
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
Artist Group Info
marketing@gmail.com
The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera ParkwaySan Antonio, Texas 78256