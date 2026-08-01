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The Shops at La Cantera Adoption Event

The Shops at La Cantera Adoption Event

Ready for a retail refresh with a side of rescue? Upgrade your outing at The Shops at La Cantera during our ‘Paws and Shop’ Adoption Event! Browse the boutiques, enjoy the outdoor vibe, and fall in love with SNIPSA’s irresistible adoptable pups and kittens. It’s the ultimate shopping spree… where your best find won’t fit in a bag! Find us at the Center Court under the Heritage Tree, right next to P.F. Changs.

Saturday, August 15th
10. A.M. - 2 P.M.
The Shops At La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Pkwy

VOLUNTEER: http://www.snipsa.org/volunteer

The Shops at La Cantera
Adoption costs may vary.
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

SNIPSA
2103725995
outreach@snipsa.org
https://snipsa.org/

Artist Group Info

marketing@gmail.com
The Shops at La Cantera
15900 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, Texas 78256