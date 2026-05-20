The San Antonio River: The Untold Story

Come join us for another presentation by Gregg Eckhardt of San Antonio Water Systems, who will take you on an engaging exploration of the San Antonio River history.

The San Antonio River is deeply embedded in the identity and culture of our city. This workshop details the economic, environmental, and cultural importance of the River and Springs and trace their uses and development from prehistoric to modern times. Understanding of early uses and importance.

This event is another must-attend for local history buffs, environmental enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the story behind San Antonio's water resources. Don't miss out on another unique opportunity to delve into the past and present of our city's water history!