The Real Life 5K/10K is a FREE community run hosted by Real Life Community Outreach - a non-profit serving the Northeast San Antonio area. Whether you’re racing for a personal best, strolling with friends, or bringing the whole family, this event is perfect for everyone — from serious runners to walkers looking for a fun evening out!

Run or walk the same course once traversed by racehorses at Retama — a one-of-a-kind track experience you won’t forget!

✨ All participants receive:

• Custom finisher medal

• Professional chip timing for competitive runs

• Age group awards for 5K & 10K

• A fun post-race celebration!

All race proceeds support Real Life Community Outreach’s mission to serve with compassion through food assistance and vocational training — making a real impact right here at home.

