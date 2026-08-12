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The Real Life 5K/10K

The Real Life 5K/10K

The Real Life 5K/10K is a FREE community run hosted by Real Life Community Outreach - a non-profit serving the Northeast San Antonio area. Whether you’re racing for a personal best, strolling with friends, or bringing the whole family, this event is perfect for everyone — from serious runners to walkers looking for a fun evening out!

Run or walk the same course once traversed by racehorses at Retama — a one-of-a-kind track experience you won’t forget!

✨ All participants receive:
• Custom finisher medal
• Professional chip timing for competitive runs
• Age group awards for 5K & 10K
• A fun post-race celebration!

All race proceeds support Real Life Community Outreach’s mission to serve with compassion through food assistance and vocational training — making a real impact right here at home.

The Real Life Center
Tickets must be purchased online
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Real Life Community Outreach
(210) 920-8051
mconant@reallife.org
reallifeco.org
The Real Life Center
16765 Lookout Rd
Selma, Texas 78154
(210) 490-5262
reallife.org