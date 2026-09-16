The Project Band Showcase of LIVE Music and Belly Dance Improvisation

A dynamic, all-day celebration of live music and improvisational belly dance will take over downtown San Antonio this fall. Featuring four distinct musical acts spanning global genres and live dance performances by soloists who are a part of Karavan Studio’s “Project Band” improvisation program.

The festival offers a rare cross-cultural experience where movement meets live sound. Audiences will experience continuous dance performances brought to life by dancers from Karavan Studio’s Project Band Dance Improvisation Program. Known for their expressiveness and spontaneity - with movement rooted in the basics of belly dance, the dancers will adapt in real-time to an eclectic lineup of local and international musical styles.

The diverse musical lineup features:

● Kipp and Ko. – Pushing creative boundaries with live, experimental improvisation.

● Hogg Shedd – Delivering high-energy classic rock favorites.

● Viatorum – Taking listeners on a global journey with atmospheric world music.

● The Ghafour Brothers and special guests – Performing rich, traditional and contemporary Arabic music. (The Ghafour Brothers are from Houston, TX. Guests include violinist Georges Lammam from San Francisco, CA and multi-instrumentalist Michael Ibrahim from Detroit, MI)

"This event is a true collision of sight and sound," said Karen Barbee Adkisson, Owner of Karavan Studio. "By bringing together rock, world, Arabic music, and live dance improvisation under one roof, we are creating an accessible space for San Antonio to experience diverse sounds via multiple modalities."

While admission is entirely free, seating is limited. Attendees are highly encouraged to guarantee their spot ahead of time. Attendees can reserve a seat now at Karavan Studio Events.

