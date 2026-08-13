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The History and Significance of San Pedro Springs

The History and Significance of San Pedro Springs

From Spanish Colonial acequias to gushing artesian wells, San Antonio has a unique and colorful water history like no place on Earth.

Come join us for a presentation by Gregg Eckhardt of San Antonio Water Systems, who will take you on a engaging exploration of San Pedro Springs history. San Pedro Springs is one of the most important sites in San Antonio and all of the southwest United States. The workshop will trace the colorful history of the Springs and Park, with emphasis on the cultural and environmental history of the site.

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/