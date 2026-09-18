The Historic Alameda: Its Past and Its Future

A conversation about the beloved San Antonio theater’s history and plans to reopen.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 2, 2026

Double Height Courtroom

Bexar County Courthouse

100 Dolorosa, San Antonio, TX 78205

Coffee & light refreshments provided!

FREE

PANELISTS

Pete Cortez, CEO of MTC, Inc., is the eldest member of the third generation of the Cortez family that own and operate multiple San Antonio restaurants, including Mi Tierra Café y Panadería at the Historic Market Square. Cortez serves as board chair of the Alameda Theater Conservancy.

Sarah Zenaida Gould, Ph.D., is executive director of the Mexican American Civil Rights Institute, whose mission is to open the nation’s first museum and archive dedicated to Mexican American civil rights history. She’s has helped lead the Museo del Westside and the Institute of Texan Cultures. A noted preservationist, she co-founded the national group Latinos in Heritage Conservation.

Hector Saldaña serves as the curator of the Texas music collection at the Wittliff Collections. A longtime journalist and music writer for the San Antonio Express-News, Saldaña’s work has appeared in the Austin-American Statesman, Texas Monthly, Country Weekly and MTV. He’s founder and singer-songwriter of the Tex-Mex rock band The Krayolas.

MODERATOR

Elaine Ayala co-hosts the Buena Vista Project podcast and is leading a group of scholars and writers producing a forthcoming coffee-table book about the Alameda Theater.

Special thanks to the Bexar County Heritage Center & Alameda Theater Conservancy