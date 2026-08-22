The Hess Brothers Concert in the Park Presented by the King William Association

San Antonio musicians, The Hess Brothers Jazz Band with Rich Oppenheim, will perform a Free Concert in the Park. The King William Cultural Arts Committee is delighted to present the Hess Brothers: Mark on the piano; Kevin on drums; Len on Trumpet. They will be joined by saxophonist Rich Oppenheim. The Hess Brothers Jazz Band stands as a testament to the enduring power of collaboration. Join us as they fill the park with traditional Jazz and Swing. Their music will delight the senses and make you want to get up and dance.

Arrive early and bring friends, a blanket or chairs, and a picnic if you like. Free and open to the public of all ages.

