The Heroes at the Motorsport Heart of Mexico
The Heroes at the Motorsport Heart of Mexico
Ask Formula 1 drivers about the Grand Prix with the best atmosphere, and they'll almost all point to Mexico - and that's because, for decades, Mexican drivers, promoters, and fans have played a vital role in shaping the world of motorsport.
Join award-winning motorsport historian Elizabeth Blackstock for an expansive look at the men, machines, and racetracks that have made Mexico legendary - from the Rodriguez brothers to Carrera Panamericana.
Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Elizabeth Blackstock
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. ParkSan Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov