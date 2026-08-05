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The Heroes at the Motorsport Heart of Mexico

The Heroes at the Motorsport Heart of Mexico

Ask Formula 1 drivers about the Grand Prix with the best atmosphere, and they'll almost all point to Mexico - and that's because, for decades, Mexican drivers, promoters, and fans have played a vital role in shaping the world of motorsport.

Join award-winning motorsport historian Elizabeth Blackstock for an expansive look at the men, machines, and racetracks that have made Mexico legendary - from the Rodriguez brothers to Carrera Panamericana.

Collins Garden Branch Library
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Elizabeth Blackstock
https://elizabeth-blackstock.com/
Collins Garden Branch Library
200 N. Park
San Antonio, Texas 78204
(210) 207-9120
rosa.villa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Collins-Garden-Library