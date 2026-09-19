The Extended Run Players present "Selected Poetry of Ogden Nash"

The Extended Run Players (ERP) will present an adaptation of “Selected Poetry of Ogden Nash” on Saturday and Sunday, October 3 and 4, at 2:00 p.m. at the Cheever Family Auditorium in Founders Hall at the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW).

The poetry by Nash, America’s best-known writer of humorous verse, will be brought to life by a cast of seasoned local actors, under the direction of Sidney Burnette. Admission is free, with cash donations accepted to benefit a scholarship fund for promising theatre students at UIW.

Founders Hall is located at 4119 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209, at the southwest corner of Broadway and Hildebrand Avenue, across Hildebrand from the main campus. Free parking will be available.

Ogden Nash (1902–1971) was a master of light verse. His offbeat sense of humor was expressed through irreverent topics, invented language, mangled meter, and witty rhymes. Often remembered for such lines as “Candy/Is dandy/But liquor/Is quicker,” Nash delighted audiences for decades, publishing numerous anthologies of his zany poetry, penning children’s books, writing lyrics for a hit Broadway musical, and appearing on television game shows.

ERP originated in 1996, when a group of local theatre notables and drama department staff at UIW, energized by Sister Germaine Corbin, envisioned a readers’ theatre for San Antonio. An affiliate of the UIW Department of Theatre Arts, the troupe offers performances three times a year at UIW and by special arrangement elsewhere in the community. As the participating actors like to say, collectively they have “over 1,000 years of experience”!