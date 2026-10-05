The Evolution of Accessibility Technology at Guadalupe River State Park

Did you know that many Texas state parks have adaptive devices and other technology to support accessibility for park visitors? In this presentation, you will learn more about the history of accessibility in Texas state parks, as well as accessibility plans for our local Guadalupe River State Park. See a demonstration of the Axis Trackchair, an all-terrain motorized electric wheelchair with tracks, and the GRIT chair, a hand-operated wheelchair, available to support park accessibility for the mobility-challenged. Texas parks are for everyone!