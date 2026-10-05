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The Evolution of Accessibility Technology at Guadalupe River State Park

The Evolution of Accessibility Technology at Guadalupe River State Park

Did you know that many Texas state parks have adaptive devices and other technology to support accessibility for park visitors? In this presentation, you will learn more about the history of accessibility in Texas state parks, as well as accessibility plans for our local Guadalupe River State Park. See a demonstration of the Axis Trackchair, an all-terrain motorized electric wheelchair with tracks, and the GRIT chair, a hand-operated wheelchair, available to support park accessibility for the mobility-challenged. Texas parks are for everyone!

Mammen Family Public Library
Free, Online Registration Required
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Mammen Family Public Library and Friends of the Guadalupe River State Park and Honey Creek SNA
8304384864
programs@mfplibrary.org
mfplibrary.org
Mammen Family Public Library
131 Bulverde Crossing
Bulverde, Texas 78163
830-438-4864
programs@mfplibrary.org
https://mfplibrary.org/