The Edwards Aquifer and Other Regional Water Sources

The Edwards Aquifer is one of the greatest natural resources on Earth and a vital water source for the people and aquatic ecosystems of South Central Texas. Gregg Eckhardt will draw from his large archive of rare and historic documents and images to discuss the history and hydrogeology of the Edwards, along with other ground and surface water resources that are important to the region.

This event is a must-attend for history buffs, environmental enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the story behind our region's water resources. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to delve into the past and present of our region's water history!