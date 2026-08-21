© 2026 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Edwards Aquifer and Other Regional Water Sources

The Edwards Aquifer and Other Regional Water Sources

The Edwards Aquifer is one of the greatest natural resources on Earth and a vital water source for the people and aquatic ecosystems of South Central Texas. Gregg Eckhardt will draw from his large archive of rare and historic documents and images to discuss the history and hydrogeology of the Edwards, along with other ground and surface water resources that are important to the region.

This event is a must-attend for history buffs, environmental enthusiasts, and anyone curious about the story behind our region's water resources. Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to delve into the past and present of our region's water history!

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/