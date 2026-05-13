The Day Drew Daywalt Came to Our Luncheon
The Day Drew Daywalt Came to Our Luncheon
Please join us for an unforgettable afternoon with best-selling children's book author Drew Daywalt!
Best known for his wildly popular "The Day the Crayons Quit" and "Crayons" series, Drew will share his creative journey from Disney and Universal writer (Timon & Pumbaa and Buzz Lightyear, etc.) to beloved best-selling children's book author.
This delightful family-friendly event will entertain and inspire all ages. Meeting a favorite author is a magical, lasting experience that can spark a lifelong love of reading!
Your attendance will help change lives, supporting the Library Foundation's Born to Read and Literacy Caravan programs. Learn more at SAPLF.org/events
Please purchase tickets online.
The Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum
$150 individual tickets, Tables and Sponsorships available
11:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 4 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library Foundation
210-225-4728
Events@saplf.org
Artist Group Info
The Mays Family Center at the Witte Museum
3801 Broadway,San Antonio, Texas 78209
210.357.1866
Events@WitteMuseum.org