The Day Drew Daywalt Came to Our Luncheon

Please join us for an unforgettable afternoon with best-selling children's book author Drew Daywalt!

Best known for his wildly popular "The Day the Crayons Quit" and "Crayons" series, Drew will share his creative journey from Disney and Universal writer (Timon & Pumbaa and Buzz Lightyear, etc.) to beloved best-selling children's book author.

This delightful family-friendly event will entertain and inspire all ages. Meeting a favorite author is a magical, lasting experience that can spark a lifelong love of reading!

Your attendance will help change lives, supporting the Library Foundation's Born to Read and Literacy Caravan programs. Learn more at SAPLF.org/events

Please purchase tickets online.

