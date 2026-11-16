All are welcome to join us for the opening reception of The Color of Winter, Friday, November 20th from 7-9pm at the Aiden Hotel in downtown San Antonio. This is a free event, and we hope you will join us to celebrate the invited artists in this beautiful exhibition. Light bites and refreshments will be offered in the gallery. The show will be on view until January 2027, and the gallery is open 24/7 for your convenience.

“The color of springtime is in the flowers; the color of winter is in the imagination.” -Terri Guillemets — This is the genesis of The Color of Winter, a Luminaria Pop-Up Art group exhibition, and I am eager to share this beautiful collection of artwork with the San Antonio community. This exhibit celebrates a range ofcontemporary techniques ranging from painting, printmaking, assemblage, photography and collage, each with a palette that honors the shift in seasons as we head toward winter and the new year. Please join us in the gallery to celebrate the artists, the changing seasons and the intrinsic beauty of it all.

Congratulations to the invited artists who have been carefully selected by myself due to their high level of skill and talent toward their chosen creative practice. Artists include: Calvin Pressley, Kristen Elzay, Lacey B Mills, Kristel Puente, Andrea Jacobson, Linda Monsivais, Angela Weddle, Yolix Luna, Jessie Burciaga and Ten Ten Shaw. The artwork featured on our event poster was created by Thomas Crowther. Congratulations, all. -Kristina Salinas, Guest Curator