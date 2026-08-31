The Circuit: Stories from the Life of a Migrant Child
The Circuit: Stories from the Life of a Migrant Child
A one-person dramatic reading of The Circuit, adapted and performed by José Rubén De León. Through a vivid tapestry of memory, a single performer captures the relentless rhythm of the harvest—the heat of the cotton fields, the heartbreak of constant packing, and the quiet triumph of a child fighting for an education. This is not just a story of economic hardship; it is a masterful exploration of the enduring bonds of family, the pain of invisibility, and the fierce, unyielding hope of the human spirit.
The Little Carver
Free event. Tickets may be reserved by calling or texting José De León at 210-219-4639.
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 25 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Teatro Farolito
210-219-4639
joseruben@mac.com
Artist Group Info
Jose Ruben De Leon
joseruben@mac.com
The Little Carver
226 N. HackberrySan Antonio, Texas