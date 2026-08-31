The Circuit: Stories from the Life of a Migrant Child

A one-person dramatic reading of The Circuit, adapted and performed by José Rubén De León. Through a vivid tapestry of memory, a single performer captures the relentless rhythm of the harvest—the heat of the cotton fields, the heartbreak of constant packing, and the quiet triumph of a child fighting for an education. This is not just a story of economic hardship; it is a masterful exploration of the enduring bonds of family, the pain of invisibility, and the fierce, unyielding hope of the human spirit.

