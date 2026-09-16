Join The Atlantic Across America tour in San Antonio, Texas. From battlefields around the world to the halls of Congress, this event will center on conversations about foreign policy and the military at the Texas Public Radio’s Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater and Studio.

Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas will analyze how foreign policy gets made, manipulated, and massaged in Washington. Then, The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer, Vivian Salama, and Mark Leibovich will provide a reporter’s-notebook analysis of the politics of military oversight and the erosion of congressional oversight.

Free validated parking is at the City Tower Garage at 60 North Flores Street. Select "take a ticket" do not enter your credit card. TPR volunteers will have validation tickets for you to use at the venue.