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The Atlantic Across America

The Atlantic Across America

Join The Atlantic Across America tour in San Antonio, Texas. From battlefields around the world to the halls of Congress, this event will center on conversations about foreign policy and the military at the Texas Public Radio’s Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater and Studio.

Representative Joaquin Castro of Texas will analyze how foreign policy gets made, manipulated, and massaged in Washington. Then, The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer, Vivian Salama, and Mark Leibovich will provide a reporter’s-notebook analysis of the politics of military oversight and the erosion of congressional oversight.

Free validated parking is at the City Tower Garage at 60 North Flores Street. Select "take a ticket" do not enter your credit card. TPR volunteers will have validation tickets for you to use at the venue.

Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, Texas Public Radio
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
Malú and Carlos Alvarez Theater, Texas Public Radio
321 W Commerce
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-614-8977
ticketing@tpr.org
https://tpr.org