The 1890 Social Club: Italian-American Classics
The 1890 Social Club: Italian-American Classics
Step into another era at The 1890 Social Club, a one-night celebration of live music, good company and timeless Italian-American style inside San Antonio’s historic 1890 Italian Hall.
Jazz crooner and cocktail pianist Bernie Martini will perform classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Michael Bublé and more. Guests are invited to stand, mingle, enjoy Italian wine and cold beer, and experience the evening at their own pace.
Admission is free and open to the public. Optional reserved seats and tables are available for guests who prefer guaranteed seating. Advance reservations are encouraged, but reservations may also be made at the venue based on availability.
Columbus Street Bar
General admission is free. Optional reserved seating is available for $10 per seat, $50 for a table of four or $100 for a table of eight.
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Columbus Street Bar
(210) 223-8284
columbusstreetbar@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Bernie Martini
bernie_martini@yahoo.com
Columbus Street Bar
607 Columbus StreetSan Antonio, Texas 78207
(210) 223-8284
columbusstreetbar@gmail.com