The 1890 Social Club: Italian-American Classics

Step into another era at The 1890 Social Club, a one-night celebration of live music, good company and timeless Italian-American style inside San Antonio’s historic 1890 Italian Hall.

Jazz crooner and cocktail pianist Bernie Martini will perform classics made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Tony Bennett, Michael Bublé and more. Guests are invited to stand, mingle, enjoy Italian wine and cold beer, and experience the evening at their own pace.

Admission is free and open to the public. Optional reserved seats and tables are available for guests who prefer guaranteed seating. Advance reservations are encouraged, but reservations may also be made at the venue based on availability.