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Texas! It's a Whole 'Nuther Country - Newcomers Guide to Gardening in South Texas

Texas! It's a Whole 'Nuther Country - Newcomers Guide to Gardening in South Texas

Are you a gardener new to South Texas? Have you found planting practices that you have used successfully in other parts of the country are unsuccessful here? Is so, this 1-hour presentation is for you! Danie Aldana, Master Gardener with Bexar County Master Gardeners will examine the 3 biggest garden challenges we face in Bexar County and our top 5 recommendations for developing a resilient, drought-tolerant garden, including our best plant recommendations that do not require heavy use of water.

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/