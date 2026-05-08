Texas! It's a Whole 'Nuther Country - Newcomers Guide to Gardening in South Texas

Are you a gardener new to South Texas? Have you found planting practices that you have used successfully in other parts of the country are unsuccessful here? Is so, this 1-hour presentation is for you! Danie Aldana, Master Gardener with Bexar County Master Gardeners will examine the 3 biggest garden challenges we face in Bexar County and our top 5 recommendations for developing a resilient, drought-tolerant garden, including our best plant recommendations that do not require heavy use of water.

