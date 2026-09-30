Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter Thirsty Thursday

October 8, 2026 Thirsty Thursday:

The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter’s next Thirsty Thursday will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at 5:00 pm at The Club at Barons CreekSide located at 316 Goehmann Lane in Fredericksburg, This is the second Thursday of the month to avoid conflicts with Oktoberfest Volunteer Orientation.

The meeting will include members’ comments on the results the fundraising survey, plans for fall activities including Horns Up To YOU!! and Texas football game watches, plans for the Christmas celebration including the opportunity to donate and sign up for shopping and wrapping for the Adopt-a-Family initiative, and more. October birthdays will also be celebrated.

The Club at Barons CreekSide offers a variety of wine and beers, plus a menu of specialty appetizers and entrees. Music is scheduled at 7:00 and members are invited to stay for dinner and entertainment. Menus and other information can be found at https://www.baronscreedside.com.

All current and former students and their families and all friends of the University of Texas at Austin are encouraged to attend Thirsty Thursday and get your Hook ‘Em on!

For questions about Thirsty Thursday or more information, contact Chapter President Jamie Morris at 830-992-1796 or jandjmorris.07@gmail.com