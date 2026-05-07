Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter Thirsty Thursday

May 7, 2026 Thirsty Thursday:

The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter’s next Thirsty Thursday will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2026, at 5:00 pm at Wildseed Farms, located at 100 Legacy Drive, just off Highway 290 East in Fredericksburg, TX. The meeting will be held in the Tasting Room at Wildseed Farms.

Ahead of Thirsty Thursday, Wildseed Farms owner John Thomas will take registered members on a “Sassy Coot” tour of the farm and vineyard. The Sassy Coot is a pontoon boat gently pulled through the vines as John Thomas shares the story of Wildseed Farms. Tours are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday; the Wednesday tour is full, but 4 seats remain on the Thursday tour at 3:30.

The meeting will include a report on 2026 scholarships, feedback from the Sassy Coot tours, and a report from the Fundraising Committee on its work. Members will also hear more about an online survey to get input on the Texas Independence Day Celebration & Scholarship Banquet (TID), scholarships, and fundraising, and May birthdays will be celebrated.

Wildseed Farms offers a variety of beers and wines, plus a huge variety of plants, pots, and garden accessories. Wildseed Farms Chapter member and Longhorn Carlton Turner will be cooking his famous chicken & sausage gumbo for the meeting. Come join the fun at Wildseed Farms and get your Hook ‘Em on!

For questions about Thirsty Thursday or more information, contact Chapter President Jamie Morris at 830-992-1796 or jandjmorris.07@gmail.com