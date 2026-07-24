Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter Thirsty Thursday

August 6, 2026 Thirsty Thursday:

The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter’s next Thirsty Thursday will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2026, at 5:00 pm at Wildseed Farms, located at 100 Legacy Drive, just off Highway 290 East in Fredericksburg, TX. The meeting will be held in the Tasting Room at Wildseed Farms.



The meeting will include a report from the Fundraising Committee including an announcement about a special upcoming event, an exciting football broadcast sponsorship opportunity, updates on new venues for Chapter activities, and more. August birthdays will also be celebrated.



Wildseed Farms offers a variety of beers and wines, plus a huge variety of plants, pots, and home & garden accessories. Wildseed Farms. Come join the fun at Wildseed Farms and get your Hook ‘Em on!



For questions about Thirsty Thursday or more information, contact Chapter President Jamie Morris at 830-992-1796 or jandjmorris.07@gmail.com



