Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter Scholarship Information

The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter is offering multiple scholarships for graduating seniors from Gillespie County high schools who plan to enroll at The University of Texas Austin (UT) in Fall 2027. To be considered for Texas Exes Scholarships students must

1) submit their admissions application to UT Austin via ApplyTexas or the Common App.

2) access the Texas Exes Scholarship Application at texasexes.academicworks.com

3) complete the Texas Exes Entering Freshman General Scholarship Application.

The application opened September 1, 2026 and the deadline to apply is March 1, 2027. When completing the application, students must enter their UT EID correctly; if the EID is entered incorrectly, the student will not be eligible for a scholarship from the Chapter.

A student’s Gillespie County high school zip code will automatically match them to the Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter’s scholarship pool. No additional forms or steps are required.

Scholarship recipients will receive a monetary award plus a one-year membership to the student chapter of Texas Exes.

For general application questions, students should contact their high school counselor or visit the Texas Exes Scholarship Frequently Asked Questions at https://www.texasexes.org/scholarships-frequently asked questions #12

For questions specific to the Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter scholarships, contact:

Jamie Morris, Chapter President & Scholarship Chair, at 830-992-1796 or fredericksburgchapter@texasexes.org