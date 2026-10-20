Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter Horns Up To You

The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter announces its annual Horns Up To YOU! member appreciation event, to be held on Sunday, November 8, 2026 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the Gillespie County Historical Society Sanctuary, located at 312 W. San Antonio Street, in Fredericksburg. This event celebrates our Chapter members, who give so much of their time and support to the Chapter.

Horns Up To YOU! is a FREE membership appreciation event. No payment or RSVP is required. This year’s indoor event features Horns Up To YOU! Bingo and a swag swap.

There will be five rounds of Bingo. Each round will feature a different Bingo configuration related to the University of Texas. Everyone attending will receive one bingo packet. Each packet contains 5 bingo sheets and a dauber to mark bingo numbers. Winners of each game will receive a cash prize of $50, courtesy of an anonymous donor. In the event that two or more winners are declared for a game, the winners will split the cash prize.

Members can enjoy sandwiches, chips, fruit, and UT cupcakes as they play. Complimentary beer, wine, tea, and water will also be available.

There will be a UT Swag Swap—this is an opportunity to share some new or gently-used UT items (books, clothes, memorabilia, jewelry, household items, game-day essentials, and anything else). Members should bring what they no longer need and can take anything they want---no fee, no money, and members can take something even if they didn’t bring anything.

Members will also have the opportunity to sign up for the annual holiday Adopt-a-Family program, where they can volunteer to shop for gifts, to help wrap gifts, or make a cash donation.

For more information, contact Chapter President Jamie Morris at 830-992-1796 or jandjmorris.07@gmail.com