Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter Adopt a Highway Clean Up

The Texas Exes Fredericksburg Chapter announces its next quarterly Adopt-a-Highway trash pickup initiative scheduled for Saturday, July 18, at 8:00 a.m. Volunteers should meet by 8:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Garrett Insurance (formerly Frantzen, Kaderli, & Klier), located at 108 Theodore Specht Dr, (directly across from the Post Office parking lot). TrashMeister Mark Turek will provide a brief orientation and distribute safety vests, Tx DOT trash bags, and Chapter-provided “grabbers” to those who request one.

Volunteers will divide into teams and each team will be assigned a section of the Chapter’s 2-mile stretch of Highway 87 North, from the outbound Adopt-a-Highway sign next to the Valenzia Hotel north to the inbound sign. It is recommended that participants wear appropriate attire and footwear, and bring gloves, water, reach-it grabbers, and any other items deemed necessary to ensure a safe experience.

Anyone can participate with the Chapter in this community service and highway beautification effort. There is no pre-registration required, but those planning to participate should arrive on time for their supplies and assignments and as always, the more volunteers the faster the work. The Chapter observes all safety guidelines, which will be briefly reviewed prior to the cleanup.

For questions about highway cleanup, or for more information, contact Chapter President Jamie Morris at 830-992-1796 or jandjmorris.07@gmail.com