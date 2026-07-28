Texas Arts & Music Festival

Texas Arts and Music Festival is excited to announce this year’s music line-up featuring a variety of Texas-based bands. The festival’s free Saturday night concert attracts locals and out-of-town guests, and has been a crowd favorite during a weekend filled with free public events.

Recognized as the 2025 “Visit Brenham Tourism Partner of the Year”, this will be the festival’s 11th year celebrating and promoting Texas artists, craftspeople, and music in Historic Downtown Brenham, Texas. The weekend free events kick off on Friday, October 16 with a Juried Art Show highlighting local visual artists and hosted by Brenham Heritage Museum, 105 S. Market Street.

Saturday and Sunday’s festival events fill downtown Brenham with two public art mural installations, an Art Village with local art and crafts, food trucks and live music beginning at 4pm on Saturday and 11:30 am on Sunday.

THE LAST BANDOLEROS

Headlining this year’s festival is San Antonio’s native sons, The Last Bandoleros. These talented musicians with impressive harmonies have been opening for Sting, The Marvericks, Los Lobos, and Dwight Yoakum.

The trio lovingly refer to their unique sound - a mix of Rock, Pop, Country and Latin flavor - as “TexFlex” - also the name of their critically acclaimed album’s Tex Flex & Tex Flex Folklórico.

The Last Bandoleros’ Live from Texas, soared to #6 on the iTunes album chart directly following their kinetic 2020 performance on ABC’s Good Morning America-the group performed on GMA again in 2022.

The group was awarded the prestigious Premio Tejano Mundial award for “Crossover Song of the Year” two times for “Maldita” (2020) and in “Vamos A Bailar” (2022).

In 2022 Tex Flex Folklórico was ranked #5 on the Houston Chronicle’s 10 Albums of 2022. The Tex Flex tour started in 2022 and took the band all through the US and a tour of Europe ending at Stagecoach music festival in 2023.

In 2024, The Last Bandoleros appeared in the movie Say A Little Prayer – produced by Edward James Olmos and starring Luis Fonsi.

HENRY INVISIBLE

Henry Invisible (Henry Roland) is a multi-instrumentalist producer who live-loops and layers vocal harmonies, dynamic guitar riffs, bass grooves, soulful keyboards, drum machines and powerful percussion to create original, high-energy dance music that resembles a solid six-piece ensemble! Henry Invisible has played a solid role in the music scene both locally in his hometown Austin, TX and regionally.

Henry Invisible has opened for such notable artists as George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, Bootsy Collins, ZAPP, The Family Stone, Sister Sledge, Chaka Khan, Bernie Worrell, Shuggie Otis, George Porter Jr., Lauryn Hill,GZA, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Victor Wooten and many more and has performed at festivals such as Cambridge Club,Wakarusa, Art Outside, Euphoria, Utopiafest, Float Fest, Long Beach Funk Festival, and several others.

THE GUZZLERS

As the house band for many large and famous venues in Houston, The Guzzlers have opened for some of the biggest names in rock, country, and blues. Over the years,they have played at venues such as The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and Minute Maid Park—home to the world champion Houston Astros—and to their knowledge, are the only band to play at home plate at Minute Maid park.

The entire weekend music line-up and the festival schedule can be found at TexasArtsandMusicFestival.com

