TEEN ON A MISSION V: ROCK FOR LIFE

Teens on a Mission V: Rock for Life is a high‑energy, youth‑led music and arts showcase that empowers San Antonio area teens to celebrate creativity, community, and purpose through performance and leadership.

Teens on a Mission V: Rock For Life! is taking over the Rah! Rah! Room for a full day of live music, teen DJs, art, creativity, and youth/teen/young adult‑run businesses that will blow you away! This event is all about celebrating the next generation of creative entrepreneurs.

Teens on a Mission: Rock For Life is dedicated to our alumni student Max Aparicio, who passed away on Feb. 14. In memory of Max, we will have tables from Empower House and Fiesta Youth at the event to bring awareness about mental health and provide resources. These services are for any teenager/young adult who would like info on getting help with unaddressed mental health-related issues, or even for those who know someone who could benefit from such services.

MAX was a ROCKER of many genres, so we spread out a line-up starting with our High Voltage students who will be playing and will be supported by San Antonio area young bands!

DOORS OPEN AT 2:30PM

Set Times:3:00-3:15pm

Emcee: Toda Spooky

3:15-3:40 So Flo Cumbia All Stars (w/Madeleine Sapien from El Paso on accordion!)

3:55-4:15 Bones & All

4:25-4:45 The Outcasts

4:45-5:10 DJ Pixie & DJ Gab

5:10-5:20 Announcements

5:20-5:50 Joe The Band

6:05-6:35 Blurred Beauty

6:50-7:20 Kow Tow

7:30-7:40 Announcements

7:55-8:25 B-118

8:40-9:10 Day Dreamer (co-headliner)

9:25-10:00 The Toadstools (Headliner)

10:00 Final announcements, giveaways and raffle call outs!

10:30 END OF SHOW!

Food: BALLHOGGS SMASH BURGERS + FRIES and more will be on-site throughout the event with some great food!

Call out for Artist & Vendors ages 12-20 to show their art work and sell their crafts! Show off your art pieces or set up a table to sell your creation in the covered awesome patio! No vender fees and Artists keep 100% of their sales but it is mandatory to reserve your spot!

To reserve a spot email: teensonamissionsa@gmail.com Subject: Artist -or- Vendor application request.

Contact Coordinator, Bell Solloa at 210-643-6240 for Sponsorship opportunities or any questions.

ADMISSION INFO

Teens on a Mission V Pre-sell early bird $10. discount tickets until May 29, 2026.

Day of show May 30, 2026 ticket $15.

BONUS: Family/group bundle discount 4 for $30.00

GIVE BACK OPTION: If you would like to purchase "TICKETS FOR TEENS" that cannot afford the event, please pre-pay and add amount of donated entries and we will keep a roster for FREE TICKETS FOR TEENS.

ALL Veterans and active Military (only) enter for FREE.

ALL Seniors 65+ enter for FREE.

Please add your name or the ticket holders name(s) in the customer note area for the will call list at the door.

Please note if your purchasing a Family Bundle or Tickets for Teens on the customer notes at check out.No one will be turned away for lack of funds.