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Tango: From Argentine to American - A Hispanic Heritage Month Progressive Dance Experience.

Tango: From Argentine to American - A Hispanic Heritage Month Progressive Dance Experience.

***Registration is required***

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the journey of Tango; from the roots of Argentine Tango to its evolution into the ballroom style known as American Tango.

In this engaging, beginner-friendly progressive experience, you’ll learn the history behind both styles while building foundational steps, posture, and connection, week by week. Discover how the movements of one influenced the other as you grow in confidence and skill.

No previous experience needed just curiosity and a willingness to move.

Link for registration (all dance classes) is on the 9/5/26 calendar listing. This is a progressive dance instruction series and attendance at all or most of the classes is preferred. Class dates are Saturdays, September 5, 12, 19 & 26 from 12-1 PM. Classes will take place in the foyer which is located in front of the auditorium inside Central Library.

Central Library
Every 4 weeks through Sep 26, 2026.
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 01:00 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/
Central Library
600 Soledad
San Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500
https://www.mysapl.org/Events-News/Events-Calendar