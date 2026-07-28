Tango: From Argentine to American - A Hispanic Heritage Month Progressive Dance Experience.

***Registration is required***

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by exploring the journey of Tango; from the roots of Argentine Tango to its evolution into the ballroom style known as American Tango.

In this engaging, beginner-friendly progressive experience, you’ll learn the history behind both styles while building foundational steps, posture, and connection, week by week. Discover how the movements of one influenced the other as you grow in confidence and skill.

No previous experience needed just curiosity and a willingness to move.

Link for registration (all dance classes) is on the 9/5/26 calendar listing. This is a progressive dance instruction series and attendance at all or most of the classes is preferred. Class dates are Saturdays, September 5, 12, 19 & 26 from 12-1 PM. Classes will take place in the foyer which is located in front of the auditorium inside Central Library.

