Talking Bees Roadshow
Talking Bees Roadshow
Master Beekeeper Konrad Bouffard of Round Rock Honey shares his vast knowledge of the wonder of bees. Presentation will include topics such as:
- Learn how to identify pollens and nectars in honey by taste
- Learn how bees make honey
- Discover meaningful ways to save the bee
Pan American Branch Library
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Pan American Branch Library
2102079150
paula.opiela@sanantonio.gov
Artist Group Info
Pan American Branch Library
1122 W PyronSan Antonio, Texas 78221
210-207-9150