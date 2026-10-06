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Talking Bees Roadshow

Talking Bees Roadshow

Master Beekeeper Konrad Bouffard of Round Rock Honey shares his vast knowledge of the wonder of bees. Presentation will include topics such as:
- Learn how to identify pollens and nectars in honey by taste
- Learn how bees make honey
- Discover meaningful ways to save the bee

Pan American Branch Library
Free
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pan American Branch Library
2102079150
paula.opiela@sanantonio.gov
https://www.mysapl.org/

Artist Group Info

https://roundrockhoney.com/
Pan American Branch Library
1122 W Pyron
San Antonio, Texas 78221
210-207-9150
https://www.mysapl.org/Visit/Locations/Pan-American-Library