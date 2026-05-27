Sunset Ridge Farmers Market - Mindfulness Market & Thrift Pop-Up
Sunset Ridge Farmers Market - Mindfulness Market & Thrift Pop-Up
San Antonio's only Regenerative Farmers Market features local farmers, ranchers, bakers, and artisans. This week also features a thrift pop-up to benefit Nuevos Vecinos, a refillery that offers a plastic-free way to stock up on household cleaning products & hygiene products, and free mindfulness workshops including yoga, sound + meditation, & MELT.
Charis Park
09:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Sunset Ridge Collective