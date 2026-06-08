Sunday Heartfulness Group Meditation

Start your week with clarity and calm. Join the Heartfulness Institute San Antonio for a free, guided meditation session designed to help you relax, center yourself, and restore balance. Open to all experience levels — no prior meditation practice needed. Each session begins with a gentle breathing technique and is followed by Guided Heartfulness Relaxation and Meditation, perfect for both first-time and experienced meditators alike.

This weekly community offering is supported by the Mayor’s Fitness Council and presented in partnership with San Antonio Parks & Recreation.