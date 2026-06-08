Sunday Heartfulness Group Meditation
Sunday Heartfulness Group Meditation
Start your week with clarity and calm. Join the Heartfulness Institute San Antonio for a free, guided meditation session designed to help you relax, center yourself, and restore balance. Open to all experience levels — no prior meditation practice needed. Each session begins with a gentle breathing technique and is followed by Guided Heartfulness Relaxation and Meditation, perfect for both first-time and experienced meditators alike.
This weekly community offering is supported by the Mayor’s Fitness Council and presented in partnership with San Antonio Parks & Recreation.
Parman Library at Stone Oak
Free
Every week through Aug 08, 2027.
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Heartfulness Institute
5044813006
sanantonio.tx@heartfulness.org
Parman Library at Stone Oak
20735 Wilderness OakSan Antonio, Texas 78258
210-207-2703
Rebecca.hillmann@sanantonio.gov