Summer Sun Prints

Come make your own sun prints and learn about cyanotype – one of the oldest photo processes to create images without a camera.

Using a UV sensitive chemical solution, we’ll be making unique photo prints using sunlight!

Watercolor paper and botanical material will be provided, but patrons are welcome to bring in their own paper or small fabric to "print" on, along they'd like to incorporate into their art.

Audience: Adults, Older Adults - *Registration is required. If signing up as a group, please make sure each individual person uses their own unique email when registering.*