Summer Sun Prints
Summer Sun Prints
Come make your own sun prints and learn about cyanotype – one of the oldest photo processes to create images without a camera.
Using a UV sensitive chemical solution, we’ll be making unique photo prints using sunlight!
Watercolor paper and botanical material will be provided, but patrons are welcome to bring in their own paper or small fabric to "print" on, along they'd like to incorporate into their art.
Audience: Adults, Older Adults - *Registration is required. If signing up as a group, please make sure each individual person uses their own unique email when registering.*
Central Library
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library
210-207-2500
sapl.marketing@sanantonio.gov
Artist Group Info
bibliobruja25@gmail.com
Central Library
600 SoledadSan Antonio, Texas 78205
210-207-2500