Summer Reflections Art Exhibition

The San Antonio Art League + Museum proudly presents Summer Reflections, a vibrant group exhibition celebrating the richness, color, and creative spirit of summer in San Antonio. Opening June 21 and continuing through August 7, the exhibition features the work of nine distinguished and beloved regional artists whose varied approaches span sculpture, painting, ceramics, and mixed media.

Participating artists include Andre and Virginia Bally, Jorge Garza, Larry Graeber, Kraig Kiedrowski, Margie Hildreth, Dona LeCrone Walston, James Hendricks, Billy Keen, and Vikki Fields. Together, these accomplished artists bring a dynamic range of styles and materials to the exhibition, offering viewers an engaging visual experience inspired by the warmth, energy, and diversity of the season.

A public opening reception will be held on Sunday, June 21, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at the San Antonio Art League + Museum. Guests will have the opportunity to meet many of the artists and enjoy an afternoon celebrating creativity, community, and the arts.

The Museum is open Tue-Sat, 10 am to 3 pm. Admission is FREE.

