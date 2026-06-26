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Summer Pruning for Fall Blooms

Summer Pruning for Fall Blooms

Learn proper pruning techniques, so your drought tolerant & native perennials can bloom again in the fall in time for fall pollinators!

Texas summers can make our gardens look dry and tired leaving gardeners wondering if their plants will recover. The great news is that with proper pruning techniques, drought tolerant and native perennials can bloom again in the fall just in time for fall pollinators! Care and safe use of pruners and hand tools will be discussed with a chance to practice hands-on skills during this workshop. Supplies will be provided during the workshop, but feel free to bring your own pruners and gloves if you'd like.

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

William R. Sinkin Eco Centro at San Antonio College
2104860417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/
William R. Sinkin Eco Centro
1802 N. Main Ave
San Antonio, Texas 78212
210-486-0417
sac-ecocentro@alamo.edu
https://www.alamo.edu/sac/about-sac/college-offices/eco-centro/