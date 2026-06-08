Summer of Salsa
Summer of Salsa
***Registration is required***
Join us for a beginner-friendly progressive Salsa class this summer! Perfect for those new to Salsa, this series will guide you step-by-step through the fundamentals, basic footwork, timing, partner connection, and simple turns, building your skills week by week. Come move your body, boost your confidence, and make new friends in a fun, welcoming environment. No experience needed, just bring comfortable shoes and your summer vibes!
Link for registration (all dance classes) is on the 7/25/26 calendar listing. This is a progressive dance instruction series and attendance at all or most of the classes is preferred. Class dates are Saturdays, July 25, August 1, 8 & 15 from 12-1 PM.
Las Palmas Library
Free
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
San Antonio Public Library - Latino Collection & Resource Center
210-207-2519
sarah.delarosa@sanantonio.gov
Las Palmas Library
515 Castroville RoadSan Antonio, Texas 78237
Amisarahi.Sarabia@sanantonio.gov