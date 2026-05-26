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Summer Film Series: Take It Away: The Rise and Fall of Tejano Hollywood (2025)

Summer Film Series: Take It Away: The Rise and Fall of Tejano Hollywood (2025)

Join us for this year’s Summer Film Series: Siempre Tejano, as we prepare for our upcoming exhibition “Tejanos: Legacy”.

This summer we will be showing three films highlighting Johnny Canales, Selena Quintanilla and their impact on Golden Age of Tejano Music.
This month’s Film: “Take It Away: The Rise and Fall of Tejano Hollywood” (2025)

The rise of Latin music is explored through the lens of the groundbreaking Johnny Canales Show, a pioneering television program that showcased the genre and became a microcosm of the Latino experience in America.

📅August 16, 2026 | 2:00-4:00pm

👤Adults

🎟️ Free for Members | Free with Admission

Briscoe Western Art Museum
Free for Members | Free with Admission
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Briscoe Western Art Museum
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org
https://briscoemuseum.org/
Briscoe Western Art Museum
210 W. Market Street
San Antonio, Texas 78205
2102994499
marketing@briscoemuseum.org
https://www.briscoemuseum.org/